Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber share new snap with baby Jack

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's new snap with baby Jack

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber has made November more like “baby” November.

The model delighted her followers with a heartwarming photo posted to Instagram on November 29, showing herself and husband Justin Bieber smiling as they enjoyed a family outing with their 3-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

In the caption, Hailey wrote, “November, aka the best month of the year.”

In the first picture of the carousel, Hailey, wearing a stylish fur coat, cradled baby Jack in a baby bjorn as she and Justin shared a joyful moment.

The other photos in the post featured a mix of beauty products, homemade recipes, and some mirror selfies, showcasing highlights from Hailey’s busy and memorable month.

November was particularly special for Hailey as she celebrated her 28th birthday with a martini-themed bash.

She also shared an update on her post-baby fitness journey.

Nearly three months after welcoming her first child, Hailey marked the occasion with a workout led by fitness trainer Kirsty Godson, known for working with celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Kaia Gerber.

In an Instagram story video, Hailey showed off her toned physique while performing exercises like fire hydrants with a Pilates ball, resistance band, and ankle weights.

She was dressed in an all-black workout outfit, which included a long-sleeved crop top and matching shorts.

Hailey also posted a photo on November 22, proudly displaying her glute gains and giving the camera a cheeky thumbs up, captioned with “Bday burn.”



