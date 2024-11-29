Britney Spears makes big decision following May incident

Britney Spears has decided to change her life with big decisions

Britney Spears has reportedly made some big life decisions after a strange event in May which concerned her fans once again.

The 42-year-old popstar encountered an incident in May outside a Los Angeles hotel where she was pictured without so much as a blanket to cover herself.

It was later reported that the Toxic star had suffered from a panic attack and badly injured herself which concerned fans once again similarly as her 2007 breakdown.

The Chateau Marmont incident came shortly after the finalisation of her third divorce, from 30-year-old model Sam Asghari.

However, six months later, inside sources close to the popstar has revealed to Daily Mail that following her issues with drug abuse, Spears has decided to go cold turkey.

“She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time. But she is done with men for now and focusing on herself.”

The Womanizer songstress has reportedly been working with a new therapist and taking a prescribed medication. She has also hired a personal chef and a medical professional to work with her full-time.

“She is sober and does not do drugs. She has a glass of wine now and then, but she does not have a substance abuse problem and has people around her to make sure that she stays on the straight and narrow,” the source shared.