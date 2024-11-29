Queen Camilla to join Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Concert 2024?

Princess Kate is set to host her families, the Middletons and the royals, and some special guests at this year's Christmas Carol Concert.

Catherine, who has recently completed her chemotherapy, is expecting a big turnout at her special event, a royal expert claimed.

Gareth Russell told GB, "It has been a tough year for the royals. Christmas is seen as a season of hope by many people and renewal."

However, the royal commentator hinted at Queen Camilla's absence from the Christmas traditional event due to her health woes.

He shared, "Obviously though, everyone knows that winter is a tricky season with health. With Christmas Joy often comes the sneezes."

"So it's worth remembering that in the way the Queen has had a chest infection, people might have to miss it on health grounds," Gareth stated.

Moreover, the expert predicted that the key figures from the royal family would attend the Carol Concert.

For the unversed, Queen Camilla recently caught a chest infection and stepped out from several important royal engagements.

King Charles' wife was not able to attend Remembrance Day Services and Royal Variety Performance on the advice of her doctors. Now, the royal fans are questioning Camilla's presence at Kate Middleton's Christmas event.