Liam Payne's home town to honor late singer with permanent memorial

Liam Payne's fans share their desire of paying tribute to late singer

Late vocalist Liam Payne might be honored with a memorial in his native city, Wolverhampton.

The leader of the local authority, Stephen Simkins stated: "It was right that we recognize every son and daughter from Wolverhampton that’s been an absolute asset to us."



He went on adding that there’s an ‘open door’ to the idea, but he would incorporate only after the approval of the Teardrops vocalist's family.

Moreover, the leader of the council's conservative opposition Simon Bennett, who attended St Peter’s Collegiate Academy with the singer, has previously talked about the city paying tribute to the singer in some way.

This comes after Liam fans filed an online petition to erect his monument as a tribute. As per the reports, around 5,000 people signed the petition for the same cause.

For the unknown, the One Direction member was laid to rest on November 20, after he passed away from falling through a third floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel.

Liam Payne's funeral was attended by his close friends and family, including bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and the mother of his son, Cheryl.