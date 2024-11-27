Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make big decision to protect Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have decided to support their dad Prince Andrew amid his alleged rift over royal lodge.

The Princesses of York are ‘spending far more time’ with Prince Andrew. They will stay with their father on alternate weekends and feel ‘protective’ of the disgraced royal.

The royal sisters, who are supporting their father at his difficult time, want to keep him company and his spirits up during troubling times. The York girls have been banding together to support the Duke.

Andrew, who sticks to the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate even after the monarch cut him off financially, is apparently visited on alternate weekends by his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who take their children along with them to cheer him up.

‘The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years. They are quite close to their father; they see to be quite protective towards him,’ they are ‘spending far more time’ with Prince Andrew,' a source told HELLO! magazine

The two Princesses have reportedly also hosted friends for shoots on the estate in recent weeks as they spend increasing amounts of time with their father.

The Duke of York, who's been in hot waters for last few years over his scandal, is making all his efforts to secure his Royal Lodge, despite the King's preference that he move to Frogmore Cottage.

The royal has secured 75-year lease on the property from the Crown Estate in 2003 and, with a substantial 54 years remaining, he seems intent on staying there – despite King Charles' attempts to persuade him to downsize.

Insiders claim that the King is keen for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, the one-time home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which would free Royal Lodge up for more senior royal tenants.

Prince and Princess of Wales, according royal expert Gareth Russell, could be in line to inherit the house – but as they seem ‘content’ in their current home, Adelaide Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh could be primed to move in.

King Charles younger brother reportedly has spent £7.5 million in the refurbishment and maintenance of Royal Lodge and its 93 acres, and is unwilling to move before he is forced.