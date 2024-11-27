Grimes breaks silence on year-long custody battle with ex Elon Musk

Grimes shares three children with her ex, Elon Musk

Grimes is opening up about the painful toll her year-long custody battle with Elon Musk has taken on her personal life.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 20, the singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, spoke candidly about the difficult circumstances surrounding her fight for custody of their three children: sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3.

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids," Grimes shared. "All the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months." She added that this is only part of the story, and much of her experience must remain private.

She also admitted that she has been “fighting and detaching from the love [of] my life as he comes unrecognizable to me.”

Grimes also responded to a fan's question about her inability to release new music, saying, “The threat of losing ur kids while going bankrupt fighting for them is not very conducive to creative thoughts." She explained that her focus during the past year was entirely on fighting for her children’s custody.

Grimes' mother, Sandy Garossino, recently made headlines when she accused Musk of withholding the kids from visiting their ailing great-grandmother in Canada, claiming that Musk was preventing the children from receiving their passports for the trip.