Lana Del Rey gives surprising update on upcoming new album

Lana Del Rey is gearing up for a busy 2025, starting with the release of her new album, The Right Person Will Stay, on May 21.

The singer-songwriter shared the exciting news in a November 24th Instagram post, revealing her gratitude for collaborators like Jack Antonoff, Zachary Dawes, Luke Laird, and Drew Erickson, who helped bring the 13-track project to life.

“Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach. Starting with Henry. Love always,” she wrote, hinting at an early single set for release in the first few months of 2025.

This isn’t the first time Del Rey has teased new material. Earlier this year, she hinted at a potential country project called Lasso and previewed a dreamy, guitar-driven track that fans speculate could be titled “Henry, Come On,” mentioned in her latest post. With her latest update, it appears Lasso evolved into The Right Person Will Stay.

The album will follow her critically acclaimed 2023 record, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Beyond the album, Del Rey has big plans for the stage. She’s slated to headline Stagecoach in April before embarking on a stadium tour across the U.K. and Ireland starting in June, wrapping up at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on July 3. With new music on the horizon, fans can now expect live performances from the upcoming album at Stagecoach.