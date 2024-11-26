Jennifer Lopez blames Ben Affleck for one of many failures

Jennifer Lopez has fallen short of 2024.

The singer-actress is living most trying times of her life ever after entering the entertainment industry.

Earlier this year, the On The Floor hitmaker divorced Ben Affleck; that emotional facade led her to the cancellation of the musical tour.

The Atlas star was completely invested in her This Is Me...Live tour. The unexpected dip in ticket sales and the strain in her marriage with the Hypnotic star at the time were said to be the primary reasons behind the cancellation.

In an interview with the BBC, Lopez shared mixed feelings about the cancellation.

At a point, she showed gratitude for the opportunity to prioritize her family and personal life, but simultaneously she was remorseful for disappointing her devoted fan base.

"You know, I decided to take the summer off and be home with the kids, and it was the best thing I think I've ever done. It's not like me to do that and I always-when it comes up, I like to apologize to the fans because I know a lot of them were coming out."

The Marry Me star was in talks to commence her tour on June 26. However, in late May, she sent a heart broken message to her fans letting them know about the cancellation of tour via JLO newsletter.

At the time, she addressed her fans directly:

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again."