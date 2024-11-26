Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish reveals real reason behind Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish reveals real reason behind split from Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, recently made a heartbreaking confession about her split from her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 57-year-old film producer made a surprise guest appearance on the podcast Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on November 25, 2024.

Tish spoke candidly when asked about her fractured relationship with her former partner.

As per Daily Mail, the mother-of-five added, "I never wanted to be divorced, [But] for us, you’re in the public eye, and the world that we exist in is already so odd and sometimes unstable."

Tish reflected on her efforts to repair her relationship with Billy Ray, admitting, "I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, which took a toll on my mental health. Eventually, I reached a point where I felt I had no choice but to move on."

Meanwhile, speaking about her fractured relationship she confessed that she never assumed her separation from the 63-year-old songwriter would have harmed her family drastically, admitting it became "tough on everyone."

For the unversed, the former couple parted ways in April 2022 after spending nineteen years together.

Following Billy and Tish's separation, speculations spread that their children were taking sides as their parents moved on to new relationships.

The former couple share three kids, Miley, [32], Noah [24], and Braison, [30].

Reportedly, the Achy Breaky Heart singer also adopted Tish’s daughter, Brandi [37], and a son, Trace, [35] from her previous marriage with renowned drummer, Baxter Neal Helson.