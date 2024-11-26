Barry Keoghan fires back at critics over his parenting

Barry Keoghan is once again defended his parenting.

The Oscar contender refuted the claims suggesting that he is absent or disinterested in his son's life. Keoghan shares his two-year-old son, Brando, with his ex-partner Alyson Kierans and has spoken publicly about the challenges he faced in his own childhood.

The Saltburn star shuts down negative commentators, blaming his parenting and said he didn't have a "blueprint" to learn off.

In October, the actor disclosed how he had been branded an "absent father" and a "deadbeat dad".

He also said why this image of his is imagined by the people.

Barry asserted his son "isn't a talking point" because he doesn't "give the internet what they want".

The actor shared why he like to keep things of his son Brando "in this day and age" because of how "sick" the internet can be. "People are so feckin' quick to judge," he told Hunger magazine.

"It can really affect you, but I'm a strong person. I do some therapy. I'm a work in progress. I'm constantly evolving as an actor, as a father, as a human. I'm always trying to grow."

The Bring Them Down star and ex Alyson co-parent Brando had announced they were expecting their child months after getting together.

However, the couple parted ways in July 2023 after a brief romance of two and a half years.

Following this split, Keoghan is involved in high profile romance with Sabrina Carpenter.