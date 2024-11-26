Robbie Williams breaks silence on Gary Barlow's feud: 'bad guy'

Robbie Williams recently opened up about his long-running feud with bandmate Gary Barlow amid the release of his biopic film Better Man.

Earlier this week, the 50-year-old renowned singer attended the Deadline preview press screening in Los Angeles to discuss his upcoming movie.

During the press conference, Robbie revealed that after reading the early script of the feature film, his old pal Gary called him to complain about his character, as he was portrayed as a villain in the new musical-drama film.

The Angels hitmaker remarked, "And he rang me and he's a grown-up and there was no effing or pointing fingers, and he's like, “Rob, I come off worse than Darth Vader in the first half."

The musician later humorously claimed that, in reality, he was the main 'bad guy' of the movie, not Gary.

For the uninitiated, Robbie and Gary were formerly part of the British boy band Take That, which they left in the 1990s due to management issues.

After parting ways with the band, the Candy singer launched his first track titled Freedom as a solo artist on August 12, 1996.

Following years of public feud, Robbie and Gary reportedly made peace in 2009.

In an old interview with BBC, Robbie talked about his fractured relationship with his former bandmate, admitting, "There will always be a scar."

The Grammy-winning artist shared, "We’re mates now and I love him, and our relationship is 95% healed. There’ll always be a scar, but he loves me. I love him."

On the work front, Robbie is set to star in his upcoming biopic, Better Man.

The musical-drama film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 26, 2024.