Princess Kate’s secret weapon amid cancer battle revealed

Princess Kate has faced an incredibly challenging year, marked by abdominal surgery in January and a cancer diagnosis shortly after.

However, despite the obstacles, the 42-year-old royal has emerged strong. In September, she revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and was planning a gradual return to royal duties.

While her health remains a priority as she continues to recover, royal expert Christopher Anderson believes there was one crucial aspect that helped her through this difficult period: the comfort of normalcy.

Anderson, a renowned author of royal biographies, shared with the New York Post that Kate’s ability to maintain a sense of routine—particularly caring for her children—likely played a key role in her recovery.

Spending time with her family and staying connected to her role as a mother may have provided the emotional strength needed to navigate the physical and mental toll of her illness.

Since Kate's cancer diagnosis earlier this year, her family has been by her side, offering vital support.

The Princess of Wales' children have become more attuned to their mother's needs, ensuring she gets the rest and quiet she requires.

However, despite these adjustments, their family life remains grounded in its usual routine, filled with school runs, extracurricular activities, and playdates.

Anderson believes this sense of normalcy has been crucial to Kate's recovery, helping her maintain stability and strength through an incredibly difficult time.

While the princess has shared glimpses of her journey in a heartfelt September video, focusing on her renewed appreciation for life's simple joys, she has kept the details of her battle largely private.