Kumail Nanjiani shares positive experiences on ‘OMITB’ set

Kumail Nanjiani guest stars on season four of the hit show, 'Only Murders In The Building.'

Kumail Nanjiani had nothing but praises for the producers and actors of the fan favourite show Only Murders In The Building.

He seemed delighted by the refreshing and pleasant environment created by Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez on the set of the hit Hulu series.

On November 21, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Nanjiani revealed that there was absolutely no hazing on set, and everyone was extremely supportive of each other, which contributed to the great time he had while guest starring on the show.

"It is truly a no-hazing set. It is absolutely and completely supportive, generous and kind," he said.

"It’s just a very, very joyful set."

The 46-year-old Pakistani-American actor gave credits to the stars and executive producers of the show for maintaining a very friendly and fun atmosphere while filming for the hit series.

The Lovebirds actor continued to explain that hard work can be fun as well and emphasised that their line of work should be a positive experience for everyone on set.

He further added that the producers recognised this, given their years of being a part of this industry.

"I’m sure they’ve been on all kinds of sets and they’ve decided if they are on a set, everyone is going to feel safe and joyful. And that’s what they do," the Eternals actor explained.