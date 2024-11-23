Paris Hilton reveals 'surprising' secret behind her 'youthful glow'

Paris Hilton offers rare glimpse into extensive skincare routine

Paris Hilton is offering a rare glimpse into her extensive skincare as she reveals she’s never had botox or any other cosmetic surgery for that matter.

The 43-year-old, who maintains her youthful glow and Benjamin Button skin, recently opened up to the Zach Sang Show podcast on Friday, November 22.

During an exclusive interview on the podcast, the internet personality confirmed that she never gave into the pressure and stood by her natural skin texture despite being surrounded by people with crazy transformations.

She revealed, “I feel really proud that I'm all natural. My mom told me when I was 8 years old, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun. And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since I’m 8.”

The Simple Life alum previously took to her Instagram on November 20, to launch her very own beauty company 11:11 Beauty in 2025, making sure to keep up with other health-focused routines while at home.

Offering an insight into her in-house Silving Spa, Paris further went on to explain at the time, “I’ve also built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa. It has the most epic LED lights, hydrafacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It’s basically a real spa that you would see.”

On professional front, her beauty line is slated to release in Spring 2025, coordinating activities with US marketing company Guthy-Renker.