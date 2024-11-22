Gwyneth Paltrow’s mom squad exploded over Timothée Chalamet kissing her

Gwyneth Paltrow shared that her brother encouraged her to go back to film.

Gwyneth Paltrow was met with immense excitement when her mom friends saw pictures of her kissing the young heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, as they filmed for the upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme.

On November 21, Paltrow appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she reflected on how the two professional actors were having a private moment filming for the scene, but the paparazzi saw it as an opportunity to click some photos for their content.

She continued on to explain the shock factor those pictures caused in her friend group chat.

"And then all of my mom group texts were on fire. It was pretty funny.”

In October, the 52-year-old actress filmed a passionate scene with the 28-year-old actor in a New York City alley, which caused all the buzz in her group chat.

The Iron Man actress shared that she was encouraged by her brother, Jake Paltrow, to accept the role in Josh Safdie’s film about the table tennis player Marty Reisman.

"I have not done a lot of films lately and have been focused on my business," the actress explained.

"And then this movie came up and my brother, who’s a filmmaker, was like, 'This is a great director. You should meet with him.'"

The founder and CEO of Goop further shared that she still wasn’t convinced until she found out the Dune actor would star opposite her.

"That sealed the deal."