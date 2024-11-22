Chrissy Teigen finally announces new podcast on 'wellness'

Chrissy Teigen to launch new podcast: Video

Chrissy Teigen has recently announced her new podcast which is based on wellness.

On November 21, the TV host took to Instagram and posted a video in which she discussed about her podcast titled Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen.

In the clip, the former model said, “All we do is do negative self-talk all day, and I think it’s just this beautiful hour release where we can do something to better ourselves and learn something.”

Chrissy, who shares four children with husband John Legend, continued, “I honestly really hope that people learn to give themselves a lot of grace.”

“I think it’s really easy to be really tough on ourselves. And easy to think that we’re not doing enough. We’re not exercising enough. We aren’t meditating enough. Eating well enough. We drink too much,” explained the cookbook author.

Chrissy further said, “I’ve begun to peel back the layers of challenges hindering my well-being; I hope listening to the podcast can do the same for listeners.”

In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve learned so much from all my guests including Mel Robbins, Adam Grant, Nedra Glover Tawwab, Gabby Bernstein and more. I hope you can, too.”

Chrissy added the podcast is “all about the real, raw, sometimes hilarious, sometimes embarrassing journey to a healthier, happier life”.

Meanwhile, Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen will launch on January 2025 on Audible.