Post Malone teams up with Jelly Roll for 'Big Ass Stadium Tour'

'The Big Ass Stadium Tour' kicks off on April 29, 2025 and wraps up on July 1

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are hitting the road together for the ultimate summer experience.

Announcing The Big Ass Stadium Tour for summer 2025, Malone revealed he’ll be joined by the country star for a North American trek following the success of his first country album, F-1 Trillion.

The tour kicks off April 29 in Salt Lake City, winding through major cities like Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago before wrapping on July 1 in San Francisco. Sierra Farrell will also join as a special guest for select dates.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Farrell wrote, “I’m very happy to announce I’ll be hitting that long-lost highway with @postmalone.”

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by T-Mobile, the tour will showcase Post Malone’s biggest chart-toppers, fan favorites, and songs from his Grammy-nominated debut country album, F-1 Trillion.

Tickets go on presale starting Nov. 20 through Citi, followed by an artist presale on Nov. 22 and additional presales throughout the week. Fans can find more details on Live Nation.

Malone’s F-1 Trillion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, fueled by hit collaborations like I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen and Guy for That with Luke Combs. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll’s latest album, Beautifully Broken, has been making waves with singles like I Am Not Okay.