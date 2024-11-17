Queen Camilla's son makes great initiative amid King Charles' cancer battle

King Charles is currently undergoing treatment

Tom Parker Bowles, the only son of Queen Camilla, has referred to cancer as "the most awful disease" amid the ongoing health challenges of King Charles.



This week, Parker Bowles hosted a charity event to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, honouring a young mother-of-two who tragically lost her battle with stage 4 lung cancer, reported GB News.

During the event, Parker Bowles shared his thoughts on the devastating impact of cancer, stating: "Cancer is…it is a truism, it is the most awful disease and so many people have been affected by it in every single way. I don't know anyone in this room who has not been affected by this disease."

He added: "So many people have come together to celebrate the most wonderful woman and thank you all so much for coming."



The charity event was dedicated to Emma Bishop, a courageous 38-year-old mother who passed away from incurable lung cancer just three weeks ago.

Despite her own battle, Bishop raised an impressive £100,000 for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She had even run the London Marathon in April 2023, leading the fundraising efforts herself.

Parker-Bowles, a well-known food writer and critic, described the Royal Marsden as "the most fantastic" charity. He agreed to host the event without hesitation, according to a friend quoted by The Mail.

At the fundraiser, celebrity chef Gizzi Erskine provided the catering. The event, held at Ixchel London on King's Road, was sold out in support of cancer research and treatment.

The charity is particularly significant to Parker-Bowles, as the Royal Marsden had treated his former girlfriend, Alice Procope, who passed away from cancer in March 2021 at the age of 42. He has also shared that he tries to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla regularly, maintaining a close relationship with them.

Reflecting on his stepfather, Parker Bowles remarked, "I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man. He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity."

King Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in February, is currently undergoing treatment.