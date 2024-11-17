Paul Mescal won’t cater to audience pressure while choosing movie characters

Paul Mescal addresses audience reaction to his movies selextion

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal has recently confessed he won’t give in to public pressure while choosing his movie characters.

“I mean this with the greatest sincerity and kindness, but I don’t really care what people want me to do because I think the minute you start catering to an audience, you’re ultimately beginning to do them a disservice,” said Paul during an appearance on Sean Evans popular Hot Ones interview.

The Aftersun actor explained, “I’ve never considered it before and if it’s working at the moment, which I hopefully feel like it is, then I want to keep doing that until it starts going downhill.”

Paul told the outlet, “It’s just a weird thing because ultimately I don’t know you, you don’t know me, but we know a lot about each other because we’re visible the whole time.”

“And I think audiences sometimes misconstrue the characters that I play versus who I am,” remarked the 28-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul recalled chemistry reading process for Normal People characters

“I did some chemistry reads with other actresses for Marianne, and we didn’t get the Marianne from the first round of chemistry reads, and I thought at that point that could be lights out for me because they’ll just go back to the drawing board,” mentioned the Foe actor.

Paul told the host, “But thankfully they didn’t and Daisy was the second-to-last person who walked in.”

“You hear actors and directors talk about it kind of incessantly but when you know you know, and when Daisy walked in, it was unanimous,” he added.