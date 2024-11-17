Jessica Simpson goes through ‘difficult time’ after rumoured split

Jessica Simpson goes through really “difficult time” after her rumoured split from husband Eric Johnson.

A source told US Weekly that it has been “an incredibly difficult time” for the singer.

“[It was] not an easy decision for her,” the insider told the outlet.

Another source added that Simpson, 44, and Eric Johnson, 45, are “living separately right now.”

Adding, a third tipster that the two are “trying to figure out a separation without disrupting their kids’ lives as much as possible.”

However, they note that the pair is “still figuring things out.”

Simpsons shares three children with the retired football player.

Johnson's ringless appearance coincided with reports that he and his wife have stopped attending their children's school events jointly.

“In years past, Jess always attended events at the school either solo or with Eric, never [him] alone. But recently, it’s just been Eric,” the insider told the publication.

“As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of gossip among the parents.”

Simpson and Johnson share daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, as well as son Ace, 11.