Ashley William, Andrew Walker reveal reality of ‘kissing scenes’ in movies

Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker jokes about the ‘strange’ truth actors have to face on-set while filming romantic scenes.

For audience, Hallmark romances may look swoon worthy, but Jingle Bell Run actors disclose the awkwardness of acting in intimate scene in front of director and dozen crew members.

"This is the circus. It's a freak show," Walker, 45, who has appeared in more than 30 Hallmark movies, admits to People magazine while on set outside of Vancouver, Canada.

"I'm used to it now but we had our kissing scene at the end of last week and it's always more strange to do it when you know somebody so well. And I know her husband so well, we're very good friends."

"When they first called me about this movie, they said, 'It's The Amazing Race but at Christmas.' And then they said it would be with Andrew Walker, and I said, 'Where do I sign up?'" noted Williams.

"We live two minutes away from each other and we've got two boys who are the exact same age and who love each other. I can't believe that we've never done a movie together. So this is such a dream come true."

Walker laughed as the actor gets into a story of their kids learning about the new movie.

"West was in the car and said, 'So, Daddy, I was talking to Jonah and Jonah said that you and Gus's mommy are going to be making out in your next movie!'"

"The 9-year-old gossip train! We made it on there!" Williams, howled. "The fact that they said 'making out' makes me think that they don't understand at all."

William is mother to sons Gus, 10, and Odie, 7, while Walker has West, 10, and Wolf, 4.

Jingle Bell Run will air on Hallmark channel again on Saturday November 17 and is exclusively available on Peacock.