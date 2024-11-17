Six terrorists killed, four wounded in failed assault on Kalat check post

Army personnel can be seen sitting in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

At least six terrorists were killed and four others injured during an attempted attack on a security check post in Kalat district, Balochistan while seven soldiers lost their lives during the exchange of fire, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"On the night of 15/16 November 2024, terrorists attempted to attack a security forces’ post in the general area of Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District," the Pakistan Army's media affairs wing said in a statement on Saturday.

"Own troops fought gallantly, as a result of which six terrorists were sent to hell, while four terrorists were injured."

The statement added: "However, during the intense exchange of fire, seven brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat."

It further said that the sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, it said.

"Such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

Saturday's attack came three days after security forces eliminated at least four terrorists, including a “high-value target” during an intelligence-based operation in the Kech district of Balochistan.

In a similar incident earlier on November 12-13, security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah area on the reported presence of terrorists, according to an ISPR statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from the three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remain unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.

APP adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat and praised the officers and jawans of the security forces for killing six terrorists and injuring and arresting four others, PM Office Media Wing said on Saturday in a press release.

The prime minister also paid homage to seven brave security personnel who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists gallantly.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for them to bear the losses with fortitude.

The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of martyrs.

He reiterated that they would continue the fight till terrorists were completely eliminated, adding that the entire nation stands with their valiant soldiers in the fight against terrorism.

For the survival of the country, the prime minister said, the jawans of the Pakistan Army and their families had rendered endless sacrifices.