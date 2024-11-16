Jim Carrey’s sister Rita breathes her last at 68

Jim Carrey's sister Rita died on Thursday, November 14

Rita Carrey, the older sister of The Mask star Jim Carrey, passed away at the age of 68.

On Friday, November 15, her husband, Alex, took to Rita’s Facebook account, revealing that she died on Thursday, November 14.

"Rita was my best friend, my lover, and my beautiful wife," he also penned an emotional tribute. "She had a loving soul and always wanted to help everyone, even total strangers. She filled every room she entered with warmth and kindness."

"It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita," Alex continued. "She brought joy to everyone she met, and I will never forget this beautiful, amazingly talented woman."

"Goodbye, my lover. Goodbye, my friend. Until we meet again. You truly had the Time of your Life," the husband added.

Alex wrapped up the post with a string of red heart emojis, signing off, "Your best friend and husband, Alex."

Although Rita and Alex had been together for 16 years, they tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in July last year.

Rita is survived by her loving husband, Alex, and her three siblings, Jim and John Carrey and a sister, Patricia Carrey.