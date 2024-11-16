John Mulaney opens up about wife Olivia Munn’s cancer Journey

John Mulaney revealed that the couple dealt everything with laughter.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s relationship has only grown stronger over the years.

Since they began dating, the couple has navigated many milestones, from marriage and having children to facing Munn’s battle with cancer.

On November 14th, the comedian told E! News that they have encountered both challenging and joyful moments throughout their time together.

"We've had a really eventful, amazing couple years with a lot of you know, dealing with Olivia's cancer and a lot of tight and scary moments sometimes," he said.

Mulaney went on to say that they handled everything with humor, proving that laughter truly is the best medicine.

"I don't mean to sound corny, but we've been so tight and had a lot of fun, despite everything," he added.

The 42-year-old also reflected on the moment he learned he would be featured in GQ's Men of the Year for 2024.

He explained that Munn was ecstatic upon hearing the news and pointed out that she has always been incredibly supportive of him.

"We were both thrilled. Yeah, she's always in my corner, and she was so excited," he told the publication.