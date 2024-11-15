Ben Affleck yells at man in NYC after being gripped by neck

Ben Affleck shows fury after altercation in NYC.

Ben Affleck appeared visibly uncomfortable and startled when a man grabbed him by the neck in a tense moment in New York City on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor, dressed sharply in a blue suit, was attending a conference in a Midtown high-rise when the unexpected incident occurred.

Affleck, clearly overwhelmed, swiftly pulled away from the bystander who had reached for his neck, as he was surrounded by fans and fellow conference goers.

Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been in Los Angeles since filing for divorce in August.

The Rebound singer, who shares twins Max and Emme with Affleck, looked radiant in a gold dress at the Wicked premiere on Saturday, accompanied by her daughter Emme.

She opted for a more casual look, sported a beige patterned button-down and black pants, while Lopez dazzled on the red carpet in a glamorous gown.

Lopez later posted a sweet snapshot from the evening, which featured Emme in the theater, alongside a backdrop of cherry blossoms from the Wicked movie promo.

The post was paired with a beautiful instrumental track of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's iconic duet, Defying Gravity, setting the perfect tone for the magical night. The highly anticipated film will be released in theaters on November 22.