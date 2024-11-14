Eva Longoria shares real reason behind relocating outside US

Eva Longoria opens up about moving out of United States

Eva Longoria has recently explained why she decides to move outside of the United States.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, the Desperate Housewives star revealed that Donald Trump’s win last week was the main reason behind her relocation.

“I had my whole adult life here,” began the 49-year-old.

Eva continued, “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different.”

“And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge,” remarked the John Wick actress.

Eva told the outlet, “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to say something about California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

The Devious Maids star, who shares her six-year-old son with husband José Bastón, opened up that she split her time between Spain and Mexico.

Addressing Donald’s victory, Eva pointed out, “The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

“If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place,” she mentioned.

The Only Murders in the Building actress further said that she’s “privileged” to be able to move out of the US.

“I get to escape and go somewhere,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Eva added, “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”