Gabriel Macht reveals why he wanted to distance himself from Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht reveals his brother believed he was just like his character from 'Suits'

Gabriel Macht, American actor, wanted to be as far away as possible from his beloved fictional persona, Harvey Specter.

The actor revealed the reason why he holds no interest in living the life the way iconic character did in the hit series Suits.

After embodying the dapper corporate lawyer for almost a decade, the Suits star explained that he had gradually adopted Specter’s personality.

He went on to admit, "I became a lot more like Harvey than I was when I started, which was another reason why I needed time away, to allow him to go back to where he came from."

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, Gabriel shared that in the initial stages of the show, he used to be the least like his character from the cast.

"There was a very relaxed version of me that just wanted to enjoy, be non-confrontational, have fun, live and let live and not get in and manipulate situations," the actor explained.

However, the further the show progressed, his character developed and so did the S.W.A.T.: Firefight actor’s commitment to it.

His increased commitment to the role led him to lose his own personality piece by piece as he began to see less of him even after 'the curtains closed.'

By the sixth season, the 52-year-old confessed that his brother had questioned whether he really was any different from his fictional character.

When the series finally came to an end in 2019, it have Gabriel the opportunity to leave the role behind.