J Hope postpones new projects because of fellow BTS member

J Hope is seemingly waiting for BTS bandmate Jin to debut his solo album before releasing own projects

J-Hope has pushed back his plans to release new music to support his BTS bandmate Jin’s highly anticipated debut album.

On Tuesday, November 12, J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, treated fans to a brief Weverse Live session where he teased the BTS ARMY to make a comeback soon, hinting at some exciting new projects on the horizon.

"I’m doing well! I can’t tell you exactly what I’m preparing for, but I’m working on a lot of things for you guys," he shared in the live session, adding that he was currently in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old also acknowledged it had been a while since his last live session and assured fans he’d make up for it with some "good news" soon. "Hopefully, I’ll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon," he added.

It’s been nearly a month since the South Korean singer and rapper was discharged from his mandatory military service on October 17.

Since then, J-Hope has kept a low profile, unlike Jin, 31, who completed his service on June 12 and immediately began making public appearances, holding fan events, and releasing new music shortly after his release.

In addition, the eldest BTS member's debut solo album, Happy, is set to stream on November 15, and J-Hope has expressed his excitement about it.

During his recent live session, the K-pop idol mentioned "looking forward" to Jin’s debut album, suggesting that he wants to see his bandmate shine and plans to release his projects after Jin’s album debut.