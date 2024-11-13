Elon Musk indirectly addresses Chloe Fineman's SNL claims

Elon Musk speaks out after SNL's Chloe Fineman claimed he made her 'cry'

Elon Musk has recently addressed Chloe Fineman’s claims that he made her cry during the week he hosted Saturday Night Live in May 2021.

Taking to X, the Tesla CEO responded, “Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs.”

“I was worried. I was like damn my ‘SNL’ appearance is going to be so unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!” he wrote.

Elon added, “But then it worked out in the end.”

Chloe previously shared a video on TikTok in response to Elon’s criticism of SNL after comedian Dana Carvey debuted an impression of him.

She said, “OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt about ‘SNL’ and his impression, but I’m, like, you’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?”

Chloe pointed out, “And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.”

“If you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing a sketch. I was so excited,” remarked the 36-year-old.

In a now-deleted clip, the comedian mentioned, “I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.’”

“I waited for you to be like, ‘Haha, JK.’ No,” she continued.

Chloe added, “Then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page, being like, ‘I didn’t laugh once. Not one time.’”