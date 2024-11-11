Kate's return to Diana's sapphire ring sparks Royal family tribute

The Princess of Wales donned the ring for the first time in months

Princess Kate made a subtle tribute to Prince Harry by wearing her iconic sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, at the Festival of Remembrance this past weekend.

The Princess of Wales, 42, donned the ring for the first time in months, sparking speculation about its significance. Experts believe her decision to wear the ring again may carry a deeper message about continuity and appreciation for the Royal Family.

Jewelry expert Tobias Kormind, Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, spoke exclusively to GB News, explaining: "Kate's jewellery choices include Diana's engagement ring, which Diana famously wore even after her divorce.



"The ring is significant not just in the context of when Diana wore it, but also in the context of the fact that Harry had originally inherited it, and gave it to William before he proposed to Kate in 2010. It therefore speaks to a strong sense of continuity and is perhaps a subtle nod to Kate's appreciation for the Royal Family as a whole."

The Princess also participated in the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, where she wore a sophisticated Catherine Walker coat dress. She completed her look with Queen Elizabeth II’s Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, a new hat from Juliette Millinery, and a suede clutch bag from Mulberry, which she has been seen carrying since 2013, shortly after the birth of Prince George.







