Kelly Ripa shares health update after blood test results

Kelly Ripa opens up about her health after routine blood test results

Kelly Ripa has recently shared major health update after receiving blood tests.

Speaking on the ABC morning show, Kelly revealed she had her annual blood test and later she got to know that her insulin levels were “very high”.

“Every year I do my yearly physical with my routine blood tests, and my numbers are always consistent. Consistently I look the same from 20 years ago to today, it's all the same,” she began.

The Live host told the audience, “And I forgot I had to do a blood test, so I had left the gym and I had a bag of dried cherries and cranberries that I was snacking on. Then Lauren [Kelly's assistant] sent me a text and said 'Don't forget you have your blood test!' I was like 'Oh!'”

“So, then I went to do the blood test, and the doctor later called me and said 'Your insulin levels are very high!'” remarked the 54-year-old.

She continued, “And I said 'I think I can explain, 'I had a bag of sugar before I came to you'.”

Kelly clarified, “I mean the proof was right there in the pudding, it was crazy how that sugar spiked my insulin level.”

Addressing her food choices, the All My Children star explained, “After the gym I like to give myself a treat. It's not a big bag... it's cherries. It's magnesium in the dried cranberries. It's something nice okay!”

“It's not a candy bar, it wasn't a bag of Swedish fish. It was a nice alternative to my usual stuff, but I got a talking to!” she stated.