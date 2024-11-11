Prince Harry braces for visa review as Trump ally, known Meghan critic, weighs in

Prince Harry's U.S. visa case could soon fall under the scrutiny of a key Trump appointee, potentially adding a new twist to the ongoing saga.

As former President Donald Trump considers candidates for Secretary of State, a leading contender is Ric Grenell—a former U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence under Trump, known for his outspoken views on Meghan Markle.

Grenell previously criticized Meghan following her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, raising questions about how his perspective might impact any future involvement with Harry’s visa status.

This latest development has added a layer of intrigue to the Duke of Sussex's U.S. residency, which has faced challenges from groups advocating for the disclosure of his visa records.

Prince Harry’s U.S. visa case remains shrouded in secrecy as Judge Carl Nichols ruled in September that documents related to his immigration status will not be disclosed, leaving the reasons behind the decision unknown.

The Duke’s visa status has faced scrutiny following his 2023 memoir, Spare, where he admitted to past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and magic mushrooms.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has led a high-profile push against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), demanding the release of Harry’s visa records under freedom of information laws.

The organization questioned how the Duke of Sussex was able to secure U.S. residency despite these admissions, highlighting possible inconsistencies in immigration policies.