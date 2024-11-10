Adele sparks rumours of holding back big surprise after last concerts

Is Adele announcing new shows before going on break?

Adele might be preparing for a series of concerts despite announcing a hiatus.

The 36-year-old songstress who returned to The Colosseum last weekend to resume her concert series after performing some shows in Munich, reportedly has another series of shows up her sleeve.

The Easy On Me hitmaker has reportedly been offered Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK for some concerts.

“The offer is there for Adele to finally perform at Spurs’ stadium, which has been a dream of Adele’s for years,” a source told The Mirror.

“She loves the club and tries to never miss a game on TV. The opportunity to sing on the same pitch that her heroes like Son and James Maddison grace each week is a huge one and the perfect end to the last two years of shows in Las Vegas and Germany,” they added.

Reportedly, the last time Adele performed in the UK was in 2022, at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival which marked her first concert in five years.

This comes after the Love In The Dark singer announced in July that she will be taking a big break after her scheduled shows end. However, it appears that she might perform in the UK as a last hurrah before she goes on a hiatus.