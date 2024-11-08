King Charles pays surprise tribute to Queen Camilla amid her health woes

King Charles made a heartfelt gesture for his beloved wife Queen Camilla amid her health woes.

The official Instagram page of the royal family changed their profile picture which featured the monarch and beaming Camilla.

Notably, the new photo was from the royal couple's visit to Canada in November 2011.

The sweet gesture came after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had been advised by her doctors to take a "Short period of rest" after being caught with a chest infection.

The statement reads, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest."

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla recently went to Australia and Samoa for a big royal tour.

Reports suggested that the Queen has been a supportive and uplighting partner for the King, especially during his challenging battle with cancer.

Now, it has been said that the monarch paid homage to his sick wife with a surprise move.