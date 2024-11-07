Barbie star America Ferrara plans to run away from the US: Here’s why

America Ferrara opens up about moving to UK

Barbie star America Ferrara has recently confirmed she’s running away from US following Donald Trump’s election win.

A source close to the actress spilled to DailyMail.com, “America is sick that Donald Trump is President again.”

The source told the outlet, “She is devastated that Kamala Harris lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that.”

“She is going to continue to have a presence in the US for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids' education,” stated an insider.

The source noted, “America wants them to have the best opportunities possible and to her, being overseas for that is what is important.”

“She's not abandoning the US, she is prioritising her life and focusing on the importance for her kids,” mentioned an insider.

Earlier, a source spoke to Hello! Magazine that the Ugly Betty actress “looks like she's planning to move to South West London”.

“She has been checking out the local private school for her children. She was seen [at a private school in Barnes] at the open day and appeared very happy with what she saw,” explained an insider.

The source dished, “It's a school with a lot of celebrity children at it so her kids would fit in very well.”

Meanwhile, America is not the only celebrity who decided to flee the US for the better opportunities for family.

Sophie Turner, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have left the United States and moved to UK while Hugh Jackman and Renee Zellweger are reportedly weighing up a relocation.