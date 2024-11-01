King Charles’s uncovered letter reveals dig at Church of England

A newly uncovered letter reveals King Charles’s sharp critique of the Church of England, accusing it of being "corrupted by loathsome political correctness."

In the 1998 letter, written during his time as Prince of Wales, Charles expressed a growing appreciation for the Greek Orthodox Church’s 'timeless traditions.'

He remarked, "They are the only ones that have not been corrupted by loathsome political correctness."

Charles has cultivated close ties with the Cathedral, a faith his late father, Prince Philip, practiced before becoming Anglican upon marriage.

The Greek Orthodox Church, known for its emphasis on traditional sacrament and scripture rather than modernized preaching and prayer, appears to have resonated with the King over the years.

The timing of these comments also aligns with broader critiques of the Church, where some argue that it has put political correctness above core Christian values.

In the same letter, Charles didn’t hesitate to voice his concerns about genetically modified crops, further illustrating his longstanding, outspoken views on matters of tradition and change.

A fascinating letter penned to the late royal interior designer Dudley Poplak has recently surfaced, revealing rare insights into royal private correspondence.

The letter, which was one of six sold for £1,700 at Lay’s Auctions in Penzance, Cornwall, contains what a spokesperson described as "intriguing" remarks.

In other royal news, he is demonstrating his commitment to environmental causes by leasing a section of his Sandringham Estate to Environment Bank, a company dedicated to restoring natural habitats.

The leased land in Norfolk will be transformed into lush wetlands, meadows, and ancient forests as part of an offset program funded by developers to counterbalance environmental impacts.

And following their whirlwind tour of Australia and Samoa, King Charles and Queen Camilla took a well-earned wellness retreat in India.

The royal couple made a stopover on their way back from Samoa at the exclusive Soukya resort near Bangalore, famous for its Ayurvedic treatments and wellness programs.

The £3,000-a-week resort, known for hosting stars like Emma Thompson and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is a familiar haven for the King and Queen, with Camilla reportedly having visited just before the Australia tour.

The serene escape offered the royals a chance to unwind after their busy schedule in the South Pacific.