Holly Willoughby hits back at Phillip Schofield’s 'witch' remark

Holly Willoughby seems to be embracing the Halloween spirit while addressing recent drama with Phillip Schofield.
Following Schofield’s comeback to television, where he made indirect comments hinting at his tense relationship with Willoughby, she posted a Halloween-themed image on Instagram—featuring Kate Moss dressed as a witch—which some speculate to be a pointed response to Schofield’s alleged nickname for her.
During his appearance on Channel 5’s Cast Away, Schofield reflected on his controversial exit from This Morning without naming anyone directly but seemingly pointed at Willoughby.
Reportedly, she was "blindsided and hurt" by his comments, especially as he accused her of "bringing him down" and allegedly referred to her as "the witch" after his affair with a younger colleague.
Meanwhile, Holly teased her fans with news of a fresh television project. Sharing her excitement, she posted a behind-the-scenes photo, captioned: "I’ll be here, warming my [peach emoji] on the radiator until you get to see what we filmed. A night of glorious giggles."
Fans and fellow celebs quickly filled the comments with support, celebrating her return to the spotlight after a month-long hiatus from social media.
