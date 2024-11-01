Taylor Swift fan dishes on booking 191 hotel rooms ahead of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's fan opens up about booking 191 rooms ahead of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s devoted fangirl Rebecca Fox booked out a block of 191 hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn in advance for the Eras Tour stop at New Orleans.

Rebecca Fox told People Magazine, “I’ve been a super fan of Taylor since the very, very beginning, and when Eras [Tour] was announced, I knew that the one thing I had to do was see it before anybody else did.”

She did manage to get the tickets for the opening night of the record breaking tour but had to spend quite a big buck.

On the experience of seeing the Anti-Hero hitmaker live, Fox said, “I didn't get to trade bracelets. I didn't get to meet anybody. I didn't get to take a photo outside the stadium.”

Missing out on that opportunity seemingly inspired her to create the Holiday House weekend of events.

“I live in New Orleans. I could very easily just not have spent the money, stayed at my house, and driven back and forth to the [Caesars] Superdome,” she continued. “But it was like, no, I want to have an experience. I want to actually be immersed in this."

Even before the 14-time-Grammy winner announced the second North American leg of the tour, Fox admitted having a feeling that her favourite singer would be stopping in New Orleans.

“I fought really, really, really hard for every single room and every single person and just so it's entirely clear, I've done this all at cost,” Fox stated, explaining that she’s charged those coming to the convention face value for the rooms in her block, asking only for a $25 deposit.

“Before this, I literally only knew one other Swiftie in New Orleans, and now I have probably 40 really, really dear friends that live here, and I have thousands all over the world,” Fox says.

The Eras Tour performer is wrapping up the last leg of her tour which ends on December 8th.