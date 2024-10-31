Kate, William set for fun filled Halloween with George, Charlotte, and Louis

As Halloween night approaches, Princess Kate and Prince William are preparing for a family-centered celebration with their three young ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
With the kids on a half-term school break and eager for spooky fun, the Wales family is reportedly planning a trick-or-treat outing in line with past years. Known to embrace festive traditions, they’ll enjoy this Halloween together, a nod to the memories Princess Kate herself cherishes from her childhood.
Jay Rutland, husband of socialite Tamara Ecclestone, recalled a similar scene last Halloween when the Princess of Wales, along with her children, came to his London home at Kensington Palace for trick-or-treating.
He noted, "Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth."
In a touching family tradition, Carole Middleton, Princess Kate's mother, also has shared her own love of Halloween, recalling, "Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!"
Recently, even amidst their family time, Prince William paused his break to offer a public congratulations to racing driver Billy Monger.
Justin Timberlake struggles to regain Jessica Biel's trust amidst marriage challenges
Doctors worry over Palace's rushed, unexpected decision about King Charles
King Charles III's son Prince Harry receives bad news about his future in US
Channing Tatum put little effort during Blink Twice red carpet appearance with Zoe Kravitz, claims expert
Tom Hanks plays different stages of life with co-star Robin Wright in the forthcoming movie 'Here'
Jennifer Aniston's endorsement goes beyond politics as she calls for sanity and decency