Inside Tom Brady's 'shocking' reaction to Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy news

Tom Brady was left stunned upon learning his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, a source exclusively revealed to Page Six.

"Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin, but he never imagined they would be having a child together," the insider shared.

"It just wasn't something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least."

Brady, who shares son Benjamin (14) and daughter Vivian (11) with Bündchen, initially struggled with the news. However, after the shock wore off, he came to terms with it.

"After the initial shock wore off, [Tom] has grown used to the idea and he's happy for Gisele," the source said.

"At the end of the day, Tom's sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business."

Bündchen, 44, announced her pregnancy on Monday, revealing she's expecting her first child with Valente, 35, whom she began dating in June 2023.

TMZ reported she's approximately five or six months pregnant, with the baby due in early 2025.

The couple plans to welcome their child via home birth and hasn't learned the baby's s*x yet. Bündchen informed Brady and their children about her pregnancy before the news broke.

This development comes two years after Bündchen and Brady, 47, finalised their divorce following 13 years of marriage. Brady also shares son Jack (17) with ex Bridget Moynahan.