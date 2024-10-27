Sophie Turner sizzles in new romance after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner shows off new romance following tumultuous Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner is publicly showering love on her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson following her tumultuous split from former husband Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, October 27, to share a carousel of photos featuring her new partner's birthday celebrations.

The Game of Thrones star extended heartfelt greetings to Preregrine on his 30th birthday.

The photos show the pair packing on PDA and sharing intimate moments from their romantic date nights.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my angel pie 30, flirty and thriving."

Fans can't help but squeal over Sophie's first romantic post since her split from Joe Jonas.

One fan commented, "The height difference you deserve"

Another chimed in, adding, "Finally she got someone who is taller than her."

A third enthused, "So glad you're with somebody on you level."

Turner and Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023, although they stated that the couple intends to share custody of their two children, Willa and Delphine Jonas.

The actress was spotted sharing an intimate moment with the 30-year-old, just months after she called it quits with Joe.