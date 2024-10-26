Tom Holland receives unexpected reaction as he kicks off new venture

Tom Holland personally delivered his newly launched non alcoholic beer to the NYC bars

Tom Holland experienced the rare feeling of being unrecognised by New Yorkers.

The Spider-Man star made a guest appearance on The Late Show with Seth Meyers, where he recalled feeling "so insulted" while delivering his newly launched non-alcoholic beer line, BERO.

When Meyers pointed out that no one seemed to recognise him as he delivered pallets of the product to bars around the city, the 28-year-old actor exclaimed, "Not at all!"

"We were walking through Grand Central Station, and I was so insulted," the flabbergasted actor added, "I’m Spider-Man! It’s New York City! Come on!"

Meyers, 50, suggested that New Yorkers might have mistaken him for an actual delivery person with an uncanny resemblance to a Hollywood celebrity.

"I credit the New Yorkers who probably saw you and thought, 'It can't be going that badly for Tom Holland,'" the late-night host quipped.

Holland agreed, noting, "That’s probably what it was."

"It’s a credit to your talent that they’re like, 'Look at this poor guy. His whole life, he’s delivering beer, looks just like Tom Holland,'" Meyers continued while Holland humorously added, "He must have really hit rock bottom."

In addition to his new business venture, Holland is set to star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film alongside Matt Damon and in Avengers: Doomsday with his former co-star Robert Downey Jr.