Selena Gomez's on-screen brother approves of her new beau

Selena Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place co-star and on-screen brother, David Henrie, has given his seal of approval to her boyfriend, renowned music producer Benny Blanco.

Henrie, 35, and his wife Maria Cahill recently shared an Italian dinner with Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36.

The evening left Henrie impressed with Blanco's culinary skills, saying, "He can order good food. He can order very good food."

Blanco has showcased his cooking talents through shows like Eat Out America and his cookbook Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

"He's super funny. I was cracking up the whole time," Henrie added. "He's such a nice guy."

As someone who's known Gomez since their teenage years playing Justin and Alex Russo, Henrie wants her happiness above all. "I trust Selena, and I want her to be very happy. She knows I have her back."

Their on-screen sibling dynamic has translated well off-camera. "We really did care about one another. I think it's wonderful to have each other's backs and openness."

This friendship has endured despite Gomez's massive successes. "Our relationship has withstood all that because we're real with each other," Henrie explained.

The Single Soon singer and Henrie have remained close since Wizards of Waverly Place ended, often sharing wine and memories. His wife Maria Cahill and Gomez are also good friends.

"Her and my wife get along very well. They have woman-to-woman conversations, and I chime in with a joke."

Their friendship has now extended to the sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, premiering October 29 on Disney Channel and streaming on Disney+.

The show follows Justin Russo (Henrie) mentoring young wizard Billie, introduced by his sister Alex Russo (Gomez).