Jelly Roll drops over 100 pounds on tour: 'Next year you won't recognise me'

The rapper-turned-country-star, 39, vowed to hit the gym harder than ever

Jelly Roll is celebrating a major milestone in his weight loss journey — dropping 100 pounds while on tour.

The rapper-turned-country-star shared the exciting news with fans in a mid-tour update shared on his Instagram on October 21.

"Next year, when you all see me, you won’t recognise me,” Jelly, 39, confidently declared.

He vowed to take his fitness journey to the next level, promising to hit the weights like never before.

His nutrition coach, Iam Larios, shared, “Jelly’s been crushing it… he just surpassed his 100-pound weight loss.”

While on the road for his Beautifully Broken tour, Jelly has been sticking to a disciplined routine. Larios revealed that Jelly stays fueled with bananas before hitting the stage, finds healthier alternatives to his favourite snacks, and stays active by walking arenas, playing basketball, and even boxing.

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll has been open about his lifelong struggle with obesity. In 2018, he revealed his weight once peaked at 500 pounds and shared his dream of living a more adventurous life, free from the limitations of his size. Since then, he's been working hard to change that narrative.

In 2023, he trained for his first 5K, losing 50 pounds in the process, and completed the race in May. Now, with a total of 100 pounds shed, Jelly is focused on continuing his journey, determined to become the healthiest version of himself for his fans and family.