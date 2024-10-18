Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown join forces in 'The Electric State'

Anthony and Joe Russo's latest Netflix film, The Electric State, promises epic adventure and action-packed excitement.

At New York Comic Con, the Russo brothers, along with stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown, teased the upcoming film.

Based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, The Electric State explores a retro-futuristic US where humans and AI coexist after a devastating war.

The story follows Michelle (Brown), a young woman with a mysterious robot, and Keats (Pratt), an eccentric drifter, on a cross-country quest to find her brother.

Joe Russo shared his enthusiasm, saying, "It's a real passion project. We're very, very excited to bring it to audiences. It's massive in scale. We love telling very big stories."



Chris Pratt revealed he initially planned to take time off but was drawn to the project's originality.

"It's not the kind of thing that typically gets made to be a blockbuster-style movie like this. It's so original, it's a huge swing."



Anthony Russo discussed adapting Stålenhag's graphic novel, likening it to their Marvel Comics experience. "We just looked at the images, and the story that he unfolds in the graphic novel. It is very opaque... You can tell there's a much larger world behind what he's telling you."

Joe Russo highlighted the film's timely themes and "Community"-esque elements. "Imagine a 1990s where, in the late '50s, Disney animatronics became sentient and then started demanding equal rights... That's where the war comes out."

The Electric State hits Netflix on March 16.