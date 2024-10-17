Mila Kunis' son wants Halloween costume that 'doesn't exist'

Friends with Benefits actress Mila Kunis has revealed that her son Dimitri has wished for a Halloween costume that doesn’t really exist.
Kunis recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her latest film, Goodrich where she unveiled her 7-year-old son’s unique choice for the costume.
When asked by Jimmy about Halloween plans, the 41-year-old actress shared: “So my daughter. Normal Amazon costume. She wants to be Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. Amazing, right? Like you go, click, buy now, sold. Awesome."
She continued saying: "My son comes to me and goes, ‘I know what I want to be.’ And I was like, ‘Cool. Like, ninja? Vampire? Where we at?’ He’s like, ‘I want to be the torch holder from the opening of the Paris Olympics Games.’”
"It’s not a real costume. It’s the guy that like ran around with the torch and did parkour and things. And I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ "
On receiving some 'awes' by the audience, Mila,41, admitted the costume to be challenging as 'it doesn’t exist'.
"And so then I Googled it and I was like, maybe Etsy makes it. Nope. Nobody. I have done it. I did it. I went and I bought…I took the photo of the guy in the Olympic Games and I put on my computer and I was like, ‘Okay, I can do this.”
“I’m gonna have to get a jacket that has gold buttons in the thing, and I started looking it all up and it was exhausting”, she concluded.
Mila Kunis have two children; Wyatt and Dimitri with husband, Ashton Kutcher.
