Real reason why Hailey Bieber skipped the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Why Hailey Bieber skipped the fashion show? Fans sparked concern

Hailey Bieber, a prominent face of Victoria's Secret, was noticeably absent from the recent New York City fashion show.

While friends Gigi and Bella Hadid dominated the runway, fans wondered why the 27-year-old new mom didn't attend.

An insider revealed to The Mirror that Hailey "has a lot going on at the moment" and prioritised her well-being. As a new mother to baby Jack Blues, born August 22, Hailey has been focused on family.

However, other factors contributed to her absence. Sources suggest Hailey aimed to avoid stress during her postpartum period, considering her health history.

In March 2022, Hailey suffered stroke-like symptoms and underwent heart surgery to close a hole in her heart.

Additionally, rumors surrounding Justin Bieber's connection to P Diddy's arrest may have influenced Hailey's decision. Justin's past involvement in P Diddy's social circle and lyrics exploring the dark side of fame have sparked speculation.

Hailey, founder of Rhode Beauty, has been prioritizing family and health. Married to Justin since 2018, the couple's combined net worth is approximately $300 million.