Duchess Sophie’s inspiring visit to Chad captivates hearts

Duchess Sophie’s encounter with Sudanese refugees highlights humanitarian crisis.

The Duchess of Edinburgh exuded elegance during her visit to Chad, delivering a poignant speech at the British embassy in N'Djamena on Monday.

Over her three-day trip, Duchess Sophie engaged with charity workers and NGOs, highlighting the pressing humanitarian needs in the region.

Dressed in a stunning red wrap dress from Ghost adorned with a white crescent moon and star print, Sophie complemented her outfit with heeled wedges from Penelope Chilvers.

Her look was completed with a statement pendant necklace by ByXan and a simple gold bracelet from Monica Vinader, while her sandy blonde hair was styled in a chic low ponytail.

The Duchess's poised appearance matched the gravity of her mission as she sought to bring attention to the challenges faced by those in need.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit to Chad with UNICEF representatives proved to be a deeply emotional experience as she met refugees fleeing the brutal civil war in Sudan.

During her trip, Sophie was moved to tears after hearing harrowing accounts from women who endured conflict-related sexual violence at a hospital center in Adre.

In a poignant statement to the press, the royal expressed her shock at the dire situation, saying, "People are having to exchange food and water for sex, for rape. That is violence that is being enacted through conflict; it is being used as a bargaining tool."

She continued, her voice heavy with emotion, "What they do to the children is… I can't even use the words."