Al Pacino recalls 'terrible' struggle with alcoholism

The God Father star, Al Pacino opened up about his brawl with giving up alcoholism.

While conversing with CBS News, Pacino stated, “Alcohol is a depressant – like, literally it brings you down.”



“My drinking got a little worse for a while. It really was terrible. But then, eventually, thank God, it got there.”

The Academy Award winner further revealed that he is engaging himself with work and is now busier than ever despite his age. He added, “I like sitting on the couch. but I keep working. I’ve got six films. Smaller roles, of course. And they haven’t come out yet.”

Regardless of being a Hollywood icon, the 84-year-old actor opened up about feeling estranged by Tinseltown.

The Heat actor shared, "Not being an 'LA guy', No. I don’t think so. I still speak English. In LA, they speak Hollywood!".

Moreover, talking about the feeling of a massive high from treading the boards on Broadway and referring to upcoming memoir Sonny Boy, the actor explained that he would do what he likes regardless of failure or if it makes him starve.

Al Pacino concluded by casting his mind back to golden time when he was spotted by The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola and cast in the film, “Didn’t matter. That’s the freedom. This was where I belonged.”