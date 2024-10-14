Al Pacino's ex Noor Alfallah steps out with son amid Bill Maher dating buzz

Noor Afallah have reportedly been on several dates will Bill Maher

Noor Alfallah was spotted out and about with her son Roman, whom she shares with Al Pacino, amid rumours of her romance with Bill Maher.

Page Six reported that the 30-year-old was seen exiting a coffee shop in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 12.

In the photograph, she is seen carrying her one-year-old son in one hand and a coffee cup in the other while crossing the road.

Reportedly, the mother and son were not alone during their outing; their nanny accompanied them.

The film producer led the way with her toddler while the nanny followed behind, pushing an empty stroller.

Noor opted for a casual look while picking up coffee with her son. Her all-black outfit featured a cropped hoodie, matching sweatpants, and sneakers.

She accessorised with a pair of black sunglasses and a dainty necklace. As for the celebrity baby, he sported a long-sleeve top and tan bottoms.

Alfallah’s latest sighting comes after she was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with Maher, 68, last weekend.

The outing was reportedly not her first date with the comedian, as sources told People that the two have reportedly been spending a lot of time together recently.

The pair’s sighting created a buzz since Alfallah was believed to be dating Pacino, 84. However, the Godfather star’s representative cleared the air, saying he and Alfallah are "just friends" and "co-parents" to their son.